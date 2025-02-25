PSU Pod: Naz Oliver Hired, Pat Kraft Presser Recap + Football's GM Search

Happy Valley Insider's Richie O'Leary breaks down what Penn State Football is getting in new recruiting coordinator Naz Oliver from Shabazz High School in New Jersey (1:52).

After that he recaps the Stan Drayton Introductory Press Conference (5:30) and recaps everything Athletic Director Pat Kraft said about NIL, Beaver Stadium and more (8:40). He wraps things up by chatting about what the Nittany Lions are looking for in the new General Manager role for football (12:00).