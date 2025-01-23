PSU Pod: Nebraska Recap + Penn State versus Rutgers Dual Preview

Happy Valley Insiders Richie and Joey recap Penn State Wrestling's 31-7 victory over Nebraska last weekend(0:26) and they dive into the losses for Braeden Davis (4:34) and Shayne Van Ness (15:05).
The guys then pivot to previewing and predicting the Friday night Big Ten showdown between Penn State and Rutgers inside of Jersey Mike's Arena (21:12).
