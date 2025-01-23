Published Jan 23, 2025
PSU Pod: Nebraska Recap + Penn State versus Rutgers Dual Preview
circle avatar
Richie O'Leary  •  Happy Valley Insider
Publisher
Twitter
@RivalsRichie

Happy Valley Insiders⁠ Richie and Joey recap Penn State Wrestling's 31-7 victory over Nebraska last weekend(0:26) and they dive into the losses for Braeden Davis (4:34) and Shayne Van Ness (15:05).

The guys then pivot to previewing and predicting the Friday night Big Ten showdown between Penn State and Rutgers inside of Jersey Mike's Arena (21:12).

