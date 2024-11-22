PSU Pod: NWCA All-Star Recap + what Stevenson's return means for Penn State

Richie and Joey recap the NWCA All-Star Classic this past weekend that featured several Penn State Wrestlers (0:16), before taking a quick look at the first dual meet win over Drexel (11:36).
The guys then wrap it up with a preview of the Black Knight Invitational (13:30) and talk about how Gable Stevenson's return effects Penn State (15:10).
