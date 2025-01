PSU Pod: Owen Wafle, King Mack commit, Portal Speculation + Is Hagans gone?

Richie O'Leary of Happy Valley Insider breaks down Penn State's newest additions via the Transfer Portal in Michigan DT Owen Wafle (0:45) and Alabama DB King Mack (2:39).

After that he discusses Abdul Carter and Jalen Kimber declaring for the draft (5:12), predicts what other players might declare (7:14) and who is could enter the portal (13:06). He finishes up discussing wide receivers coach Marques Hagans and offers his take on his job so far two seasons in (17:25).