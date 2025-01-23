Published Jan 23, 2025
PSU Pod: Could Penn State Football Land the Top DC In The Country?
Richie O'Leary  •  Happy Valley Insider
Happy Valley Insider⁠ Publisher Richie O'Leary breaks down the latest on Penn State Football's search for a Defensive Coordinator as Anthony Campanile and Lyle Hemphill are now off the list (0:50).

After that, he breaks down the latest on Anthony Poindexter's chances at the job (6:45) and then breaks down the three team race involving Penn State for arguably the best DC in the country (11:30).

