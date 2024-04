Richie and Dylan offer a reaction to Penn State Football landing Top 50 ranked prospect and No. 3 overall running back recruit Alvin Henderson out of Alabama (0:20). The guys then break down his game and what he will bring to State College (4:15).

They then talk about if Penn State will add a fourth running back (2:30) and if they will be able to retain all three of the current running back commits (7:11). The guys they dive into a small preview of the recruits heading to campus this weekend for the Blue / White game (8:43).