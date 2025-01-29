PSU Pod: Penn State Wrestling / Iowa Dual Preview + Recap of Rutgers match

Happy Valley Insiders Richie and Joey recap Penn State Wrestling's 31-3 victory over Rutgers last weekend (0:21) and they dive into the biggest takeaways from the match (3:30).
The guys then pivot to previewing and predicting the Friday night Big Ten showdown between No.1 Penn State and No. 2 Iowa inside of the Bryce Jordan Center (4:18).
- 125-pounds (5:37)
- 133-pounds (7:46)
- 141-pounds (10:18)
- 149-pounds (13:35)
- 157-pounds (16:39)
- 165-pounds (19:14)
- 174-pounds (22:07)
- 184-pounds (23:33)
- 197-pounds (30:17)
- 285-pounds (32:32)
