Published Jan 29, 2025
PSU Pod: Penn State Wrestling / Iowa Dual Preview + Recap of Rutgers match
circle avatar
Richie O'Leary  •  Happy Valley Insider
Publisher
Twitter
@RivalsRichie

Happy Valley Insiders⁠ Richie and Joey recap Penn State Wrestling's 31-3 victory over Rutgers last weekend (0:21) and they dive into the biggest takeaways from the match (3:30).

The guys then pivot to previewing and predicting the Friday night Big Ten showdown between No.1 Penn State and No. 2 Iowa inside of the Bryce Jordan Center (4:18).

- 125-pounds (5:37)

- 133-pounds (7:46)

- 141-pounds (10:18)

- 149-pounds (13:35)

- 157-pounds (16:39)

- 165-pounds (19:14)

- 174-pounds (22:07)

- 184-pounds (23:33)

- 197-pounds (30:17)

- 285-pounds (32:32)

JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | THE LIONS DEN FORUM | PENN STATE FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | PENN STATE BASKETBALL RECRUITING

Advertisement
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

--------------------------------------------------------------

Follow us on Twitter!

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Talk about it inside The Lions Den Message Board

Talk about it inside the FREE Penn State Message Board