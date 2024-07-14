PSU POD: Predicting every Penn State starter's rating in NCAA Football 25
Dylan and Richie go one by one predicting the rating for every Penn State Football starter in the soon to be released video game, EA Sports College Football 25.
JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | THE LIONS DEN FORUM | PENN STATE FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | PENN STATE BASKETBALL RECRUITING
Advertisement
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
•Talk about it inside The Lions Den Message Board