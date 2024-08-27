Richie and Dylan preview the 2024 Penn State Football season starting with the offense (0:45) and then the guys offer their position predictions talking wide receivers (4:32), running back (8:30) and then quarterback (13:54).

After that the guys then shift to the defense and predict the leading tackler (20:40), sack leader (21:36) and interception leader (22:45). The guys wrap up offering their game by game prediction for the 2024 season (26:52).