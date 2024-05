Richie and Dylan break down Penn State Football's upcoming official visit weekend (0:18), highlight some of the prospects (1:20) and talk about the likelihood of a commitment following the weekend (29:54).

The guys then talk about current Nittany Lions commitments visiting others schools both this weekend (32:54) and next weekend (36:13). They finish up by offering a quick reaction on the season opener between Penn State and West Virginia being announced as a Big Noon Kickoff game (37:23).