ago football Edit

PSU Pod: Previewing Penn State / UCLA + Recruit Visitor List Breakdown

Richie O'Leary • Happy Valley Insider
Publisher
@RivalsRichie

Dylan and Richie talk about the ongoing situation with the placekicker (0:30) before transitioning to talk about the UCLA Bruins ahead of this week's game (2:05).

They wrap things up by talking about this weekend's recruit visitor list (17:05) and a new FutureCast in favor of Penn State (17:34). Then close talking about where Penn State Basketball landed in the Big Ten Media Day preseason poll (23:43).

JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | THE LIONS DEN FORUM | PENN STATE FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | PENN STATE BASKETBALL RECRUITING

PGlmcmFtZSBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vb3Blbi5zcG90aWZ5LmNvbS9lbWJlZC9l cGlzb2RlLzNsZnU5Qk9nYWpEQUZteXdKMUJGZmwiIHdpZHRoPSIxMDAlIiBo ZWlnaHQ9IjIzMiIgZnJhbWVCb3JkZXI9IjAiIGFsbG93ZnVsbHNjcmVlbj0i IiBhbGxvdz0iYXV0b3BsYXk7IGNsaXBib2FyZC13cml0ZTsgZW5jcnlwdGVk LW1lZGlhOyBmdWxsc2NyZWVuOyBwaWN0dXJlLWluLXBpY3R1cmUiPjwvaWZy YW1lPgo8YnI+Cgo=
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL1ltSjRIdmUwMkVzP3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

