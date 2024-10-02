Dylan and Richie talk about the ongoing situation with the placekicker (0:30) before transitioning to talk about the UCLA Bruins ahead of this week's game (2:05).

They wrap things up by talking about this weekend's recruit visitor list (17:05) and a new FutureCast in favor of Penn State (17:34). Then close talking about where Penn State Basketball landed in the Big Ten Media Day preseason poll (23:43).