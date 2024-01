Happy Valley Insider Publisher Richard Schnyderite is joined by Penn State Wrestling analyst Joey Klender to talk about the Nittany Lions first Big Ten dual of the season against Indiana.

They start by recapping the dual meet win against Oregon State last week (0:18), if there's anything worry about with two close tight matches and a little bit of a surprising loss (1:30). Also discussing Tyler Kasak's upset win last week at 149-pounds (2:48).

The guys then move on to preview each weight class in the Indiana dual and offer predictions on how each will end (5:50).They close it up today by talking about Jason Nolf winning another gold at the Zagreb Open (24:54) and finish talking about Bo Nickal officially being on the main card for UFC 300 (27:15).