PSU Pod: Reacting to Antonio Branch Jr's flip + Who Could Replace Him?

Penn State Football opens as 17.5-point favorites versus Illinois
Penn State has opened as a 17.5-point favorites against the Illinois Fighting Illini per FanDuel.
Day After Thoughts: Penn State Dominates Kent State in OOC Final
The Nittany Lions flexed their muscle in a thorough domination of a hapless Kent State squad on Saturday afternoon
Initial PFF Grades & Snap Counts from Penn State's 56-0 win over Kent State
A look at the intiial PFF grades and snap counts from Penn State's 56-0 win over Kent State.
Grading Penn State's 56-0 win over Kent State
The only blemish today for Penn State was a Beau Pribula interception on the Nittany Lions first drive of the game.
Penn State vs Illinois receives official kickoff time
Penn State's primetime matchup against Illinois has an official kickoff time.
Richie O'Leary of Happy Valley Insider offers an instant reaction to Penn State Football losing 2025 DB Antonio Branch Jr. as he flips to Colorado + who could replace him in this class.
