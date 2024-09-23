Advertisement

Penn State Football opens as 17.5-point favorites versus Illinois

Penn State Football opens as 17.5-point favorites versus Illinois

Penn State has opened as a 17.5-point favorites against the Illinois Fighting Illini per FanDuel.

 • Richie O'Leary
Day After Thoughts: Penn State Dominates Kent State in OOC Final

Day After Thoughts: Penn State Dominates Kent State in OOC Final

The Nittany Lions flexed their muscle in a thorough domination of a hapless Kent State squad on Saturday afternoon

 • Marty Leap
Initial PFF Grades & Snap Counts from Penn State's 56-0 win over Kent State

Initial PFF Grades & Snap Counts from Penn State's 56-0 win over Kent State

A look at the intiial PFF grades and snap counts from Penn State's 56-0 win over Kent State.

Premium content
 • Dylan Callaghan-Croley
Grading Penn State's 56-0 win over Kent State

Grading Penn State's 56-0 win over Kent State

The only blemish today for Penn State was a Beau Pribula interception on the Nittany Lions first drive of the game.

 • Dylan Callaghan-Croley
Penn State vs Illinois receives official kickoff time

Penn State vs Illinois receives official kickoff time

Penn State's primetime matchup against Illinois has an official kickoff time.

 • Dylan Callaghan-Croley

Premium content
Published Sep 23, 2024
PSU Pod: Reacting to Antonio Branch Jr's flip + Who Could Replace Him?
circle avatar
Richie O'Leary  •  Happy Valley Insider
Publisher
Twitter
@RivalsRichie

Richie O'Leary of Happy Valley Insider offers an instant reaction to Penn State Football losing 2025 DB Antonio Branch Jr. as he flips to Colorado + who could replace him in this class.

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

