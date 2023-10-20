Happy Valley Insider

In the final segment, Zach and Christian wrap up the conversation with their thoughts on Ohio State and Penn State's offensive game plan for the showdown in Columbus.

Hear from Christian on a variety of topics within the Nittany Lions' offense including the lack of explosive plays, current starting QB Drew Allar, and the deep passing attack. Plus, Christian goes behind the scenes with State Media.

Former Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Christian Hackenberg joins the show! Locked On Nittany Lions host Zach Seyko and Christian discuss all things offense, as Penn State prepares for the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Betterhelp

This podcast is sponsored by BetterHelp. If you’re thinking of starting therapy, give BetterHelp a try. Visit BetterHelp.com/lockedoncollege today to get 10% off your first month.

Birddogs

Go to birddogs.com/lockedoncollege or enter promo code LOCKEDONCOLLEGE for a free water bottle with any purchase. You won't want to take your birddogs off we promise you.

eBay Motors

With all the parts you need at the prices you want, it’s easy to turn your car into the MVP and bring home that win. Keep your ride-or-die alive at EbayMotors.com. Eligible items only. Exclusions apply. eBay Guaranteed Fit only available to US customers.

Athletic Brewing

Go to AthleticBrewing.com and enter code LOCKEDON to get 15% off your first online order or find a store near you! Athletic Brewing. Milford, CT and San Diego, CA. Near Beer.

PrizePicks

Go to PrizePicks.com/lockedoncollege and use code lockedoncollege for a first deposit match up to $100! Daily Fantasy Sports Made Easy! Gametime Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code LOCKEDONCOLLEGE for $20 off your first purchase.

Jase Medical

Get $20 off these lifesaving antibiotics with Jase Medical by using code LOCKEDON at checkout on jasemedical.com.

LinkedIn

LinkedIn Jobs helps you find the qualified candidates you want to talk to, faster. Post your job for free at LinkedIn.com/LOCKEDONCOLLEGE. Terms and conditions apply.

FanDuel

Make Every Moment More. Right now, NEW customers can bet FIVE DOLLARS and get TWO HUNDRED in BONUS BETS – GUARANTEED. Visit FanDuel.com/LOCKEDON to get started. FANDUEL DISCLAIMER: 21+ in select states.