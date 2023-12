Happy Valley Insider Richie Schnyderite and wrestling analyst Joey Klender as he offers a reaction to Penn State Wrestling losing Shayne Van Ness for the season (0:30), talk about ho will replace him (1:46) and how it impacts them on the team stage in NCAAs this season (2:49).

The guys then shift towards previewing the dual meet versus Hofstra this upcoming Sunday (7:24) and then talk about some notable Nittany Lions wrestling recruits in the Ironman Wrestling Tournament this weekend (13:24).