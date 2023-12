Happy Valley Insider's Dylan Callaghan-Croley chats with Rivals National Recruiting Analyst Clint Cosgrove about Penn State hiring Kansas OC Andy Kotelnicki (1:30).

The duo chat about why he chose the Nittany Lions after turning down several other jobs (3:10). expectations for Kotelnicki at Penn State (9:40) and how he is as a recruiter (16:05).

The guys then finish up by talking about the Nittany Lions future gunslinger and Ohio quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer (26:50).