Published Oct 24, 2024
PSU POD: Viral Penn State Presser Clip + Kotelnicki a name to watch for OU?
Richie O'Leary  •  Happy Valley Insider
Richie is joined by Zach Seyko of Locked On Nittany Lions to break down the viral clip from Penn State Football press conference (0:29) and they offer their thoughts on it (1:55).

The guys then talk a little bit about Saturday's matchup between Penn State and Wisconsin (11:38) and is OC Andy Kotelnicki a name to watch for the now open Oklahoma Offensive Coordinator position? (18:40).

