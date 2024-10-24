PSU POD: Viral Penn State Presser Clip + Kotelnicki a name to watch for OU?

Richie is joined by Zach Seyko of Locked On Nittany Lions to break down the viral clip from Penn State Football press conference (0:29) and they offer their thoughts on it (1:55).

The guys then talk a little bit about Saturday's matchup between Penn State and Wisconsin (11:38) and is OC Andy Kotelnicki a name to watch for the now open Oklahoma Offensive Coordinator position? (18:40).