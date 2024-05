Richie and Dylan talk about 2025 running back commit Alvin Henderson taking a visit to Auburn this weekend (0:25) and talk about if another running back commit could be on flip watch (5:24).

The guys then shift to top ranked WR target Quincy Porter scheduling a Penn State Official Visit (10:35),talk about the recent Elite 11 / All-22 camp (14:58) and then finish it up by offering their thoughts on the Beaver Stadium renovations (22:25).