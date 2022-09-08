When you ask Penn State Wrestling fans about the most exciting recruits in the history of the program, some names that might come to mind are David Taylor, Zain Retherford, Nico Megaludis, and Jason Nolf. Each of these names panned out to become Penn State legends. Not only did each of these wrestlers become NCAA Champions during their time as Nittany Lions, but they also developed their own unique styles that most wrestling fans across the country would recognize immediately. Taylor had his ankle pick and seamless ability to dominate opponents, while Retherford and Megaludis were classic examples of grit and breaking opponents. Nolf, well, he was something else entirely. In what is perhaps one of the most highly-anticipated recruits in the recent history of Penn State Wrestling, Shayne Van Ness brings grit, athleticism, and a sheer determination to be the best to the Nittany Lions' lineup this year. After a successful redshirt campaign last year under a limited schedule that saw Ness collect two wins at the Clarion Open, one by fall and one by major decision, Ness will bring new energy to the 149-lb weight class, but his ability to squeeze into that weight class is not the only advantage. Ness will simultaneously bring Beau Bartlett down to a more natural 141.

Shayne Van Ness (Credit: @EdSanchezSports) (@EdSanchezSports | Twitter)

A FAST, ATHLETIC FINISHER WITH FINESSE

Van Ness came out of Blair Academy as a coveted recruit, choosing Penn State over Cornell and Ohio State. When a wrestler has those three schools at the top of their list, you know they're talented, and Van Ness was no exception. SVN's unique style combines heavy hand fighting with quick, low attacks. Interestingly, It almost reminds me of a healthy combination of both Brent Metcalf's physicality with Jordan Oliver's quick, athletic attacks.

A WINNING MENTALITY....

Mindset is nearly 9/10ths of the battle in college wrestling, and whoever has the stronger mind on the mat during a dual AND in the practice room will likely become the victor. When it comes to Shayne Van Ness, the mindset is what attracted him to Penn State. "I chose Penn State because I feel I fit in very well," SVN said in an interview with True Wrestling. "When I went on a visit, I never actually got on a mat with any of them, all I did was talk to them and hang out with them. I could just tell that these guys were hungry to wrestle and to be the best. That's the type of environment I want to be in." Penn State Wrestling fans are used to hard-nosed wrestlers who immediately come out and make an impact. SVN's technique and speed, combined with his dedication to his craft, are all ingredients for a successful collegiate career.

RESILIENCE....

Perhaps the match that stands out to me the most when talking about SVN's potential was his Who's Number 1 match against Dom Serrano in 2019. After going down 6-2 late in the first period, SVN regrouped and went back out for the second with a new sense of energy. His pace, consistent attacks, and will to win eventually wore Serrano down, and SVN locked up the tech fall with just over :30 seconds left in the final period. The match showcased a few of SVN's strengths: his previously mentioned hand fighting is especially prevalent in the match, along with his quick, low attacks that made for an exciting bout.



EXPECTATIONS....