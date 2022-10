Nittany Nation beat writer and recruiting analyst Dylan Callaghan-Croley alongside co-hosts Marty Leap of BlackShoeDiaries.com and resident super-fan Anthony Hazan discusses Penn State's 41-17 loss to Michigan this past weekend.

What is the Penn State Football 365 Podcast:

The Penn State Football 365 Podcast is the official podcast of Nittany Nation. It presents a unique presentation of a professional journalistic approach provided by Dylan Callaghan-Croley as well as the views of well-connected and well-spoken super fans in Anthony Hazan and Marty Leap.

Each week, the podcast looks at the most recent news for Penn State on the field, on the recruiting trail, and everywhere in between.