Happy Valley Insider senior writer Dylan Callaghan-Croley is joined by co-hosts Marty Leap and Anthony Hazan to offer a quick reaction to Penn State Football landing top ranked Pennsylvania prospect and four-star RB Quinton Martin on Friday night.

