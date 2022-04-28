 PSUDraft22 Promo -- Get FREE Nittany Nation premium until Fall camp!
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-04-28 13:30:12 -0500') }} other sports Edit

PSUDraft22 Promo -- Get FREE Nittany Nation premium until Fall camp!

Richard Schnyderite • NittanyNation
Publisher
@RivalsRichie

Not a Subscriber? Join Nittany Nation for FREE and pay $0.00 until August 10th!

Penn State Football has added some serious weapons via the portal has a top four recruiting class in 2023, the Nittany Lions wrestling program is fresh off yet another NCAA Team Title and PSU Hoops is on the rise as they prepare for year two under Micah Shrewsberry era as he hopes to turn the program into an NCAA Tournament team once more.

So because it is Draft Day, we are offering a FREE premium membership until August 10th!! Come join the community for all updates and recruit scoop regarding Penn State football, wrestling, basketball and more.

CHECK OUT THE PSU FREE MESSAGE BOARD AKA THE NITTANY LOUNGE HERE

CLICK HERE TO ACCESS PROMO!!
CLICK HERE TO ACCESS PROMO!!

OFFER: Free trial until 8.10.2022

PROMO CODE: PSUDraft22

Offer valid through 4.29.2022

New users can use this link that will auto fill the code: https://pennstate.rivals.com/sign_up?promo_code=PSUDRAFT22

THE FINE PRINT.....

**PennState.Rivals.com ---- Your subscription is completely FREE until August 10thg. This offer can not be combined with any other offer in the Rivals network. New subscribers only. Please read the terms of service.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}