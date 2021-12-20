Q&A with 2023 Penn State Football commit Lamont Payne
This past weekend the Evolve 7on7 football program held their annual team tryouts over in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. One of the top prospects in attendance was class of 2023 defensive back and curre...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news