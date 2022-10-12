In a new weekly post here at Nittany Nation, we'll be taking a quick look at key stats, figures, players, etc for each of Penn State's upcoming matchups.

On Saturday, Penn State (5-0) travels to Ann Abor for a top-10 showdown against the Michigan Wolverines (6-0). The Wolverines are off to a terrific start in 2022 after winning their first Big Ten Championship last year since 2004.

Last year, the Nittany Lions' nearly upset the Wolverines at Beaver Stadium before falling 21-17 thanks to a late touchdown by Michigan TE Erick All. That being said, Penn State has won three of the last five matchups against the Wolverines including their last trip to Ann Albor, albeit an empty one, during the 2020 covid season. That 27-20 win was their first win at Michigan for the first time since 2009, they'll look to make it two in a row, something the Nittany Lions haven't done since 1994 and 1996.

That being said, quite a bit is different about both teams entering this weekend's matchup. With the top-10 showdown just a few days away, we provide 10 quick hitters about the matchup overall as well as the Wolverines' offense, defense, and special teams.