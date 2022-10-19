Penn State on Saturday will look to bounce back from their 41-17 loss to Michigan by facing a similar team in the Minnesota Golden Gophers. While the Gophers are losers of two straight and don't have nearly the talent that Michigan has on their own roster, P.J Fleck's program will likely look towards a similar gameplan on Saturday as Penn State head coach James Franklin alluded to during his weekly press conference on Tuesday.

For the Nittany Lions, bouncing back from the loss has historically been difficult under James Franklin. In four of their last five seasons, the Nittany Lions have lost their next game immediately after their first loss. Can Franklin get his team back on track on Saturday or will the Nittany Lions allow the demoralizing loss against Michigan to snowball out of control? The Nittany Lions of course will have 107,000 on their side as the Big Ten matchup will mark the program's annual White Out.

With that, let's take a closer look at the Gophers with 10 quick hitters.