Quick Recap: Nittany Lions improve to 2-0 with win over Loyola (MD)
The Penn State men's basketball team improved to 2-0 on Thursday night with a 90-65 win over Loyola Maryland, it was a win that the Nittany Lions never trailed after taking a 3-0 lead 47 seconds into the game.
The Nittany Lions were led by Drexel transfer Camren Wynter offensively with 18 points on 7-of-9 shooting including 3-for-4 from distance. Seth Lundy contributed 10 points himself while coming off the bench both senior guard Myles Dread and freshman big man Kebba Njie contributed 12 points a piece. Njie, the Nittany Lions' gem of their 2022 recruiting class also recorded six rebounds in his 16 minutes on the court.
Jalen Pickett and Andrew Funk, the stars of the Nittany Lions' season-opening win over Winthrop both had quieter days with five and three points respectively.
As a team, it was another fantastic shooting day for Micah Shrewsberry's program. They shot 57.9% from the floor and 53.3% from beyond the arc, making 16-of-30 free-throw attempts. The 16 three-pointers are tied for the second most in program history, only behind their 18 three-pointers from their season opener on Monday. It's the first time that the program has ever had back-to-back games of hitting 15 or more three-pointers.
Loyola Maryland didn't have a terrible game offensively themselves, they shot 46% from the floor but struggled to shoot the three, making just 6-of-19 attempts. They were led offensively by guard Jaylin Andrews who scored 23 points on 9-of-16 shooting.
|TEAM
|PACE / ORTG
|eFG%
|TOV%
|ORB%
|FT/FGA
|
Loyola (MD)
|
65 / 100.0
|
.518
|
13.0
|
16.7
|
.125
|
Penn State
|
65 / 138.5
|
.719
|
11.5
|
20.8
|
.140
Notably, the Nittany Lions once again received a big boost from their bench, their subs totaling 46 points in the win. A stark difference from the 15 points that the Greyhounds received from their own. The Nittany Lions also once again were fantastic in their ball movement, recording 21 assists on their 33 made shots.
With the win, the Nittany Lions will now prepare to take on the Butler Bulldogs out of the Big East on Monday evening at 8:30 p.m. The Bulldogs are 1-0 this season after defeating New Orleans in their season opener on Monday 89-53.
