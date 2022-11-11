The Penn State men's basketball team improved to 2-0 on Thursday night with a 90-65 win over Loyola Maryland, it was a win that the Nittany Lions never trailed after taking a 3-0 lead 47 seconds into the game.

The Nittany Lions were led by Drexel transfer Camren Wynter offensively with 18 points on 7-of-9 shooting including 3-for-4 from distance. Seth Lundy contributed 10 points himself while coming off the bench both senior guard Myles Dread and freshman big man Kebba Njie contributed 12 points a piece. Njie, the Nittany Lions' gem of their 2022 recruiting class also recorded six rebounds in his 16 minutes on the court.

Jalen Pickett and Andrew Funk, the stars of the Nittany Lions' season-opening win over Winthrop both had quieter days with five and three points respectively.

As a team, it was another fantastic shooting day for Micah Shrewsberry's program. They shot 57.9% from the floor and 53.3% from beyond the arc, making 16-of-30 free-throw attempts. The 16 three-pointers are tied for the second most in program history, only behind their 18 three-pointers from their season opener on Monday. It's the first time that the program has ever had back-to-back games of hitting 15 or more three-pointers.

Loyola Maryland didn't have a terrible game offensively themselves, they shot 46% from the floor but struggled to shoot the three, making just 6-of-19 attempts. They were led offensively by guard Jaylin Andrews who scored 23 points on 9-of-16 shooting.