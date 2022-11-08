The Penn State Men's Basketball program started its 2022-23 season on Monday night with a big 93-68 win over Winthrop.

The Nittany Lions were led offensively by senior guard Jalen Pickett and fellow senior Andrew Funk with 23 and 22 points respectively. The Nittany Lions also set a program record with 18 three-pointers made in the win.

Seniors Myles Dread and Seth Lundy contributed with double-digit scoring efforts of their own with 12 and 10 points while Drexel transfer Cam Wynter had nine points.

For the game, the Nittany Lions shot 55% from the floor including 47.4% from beyond the arc. They also benefited from excellent ball movement with 24 assists on their 33 made field goals while creating 17 turnovers on the other side of the court. They would take full advantage of those 17 extra possessions with 28 points off those turnovers.

The Nittany Lions depth also was a big part of the win with 24 points coming off the bench. True freshman forward Kebba Njie had four points and three rebounds while fellow freshmen Evan Mahaffey and Jameel Brown also contributed to the win with two and three points each.