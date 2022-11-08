QUICK RECAP: Penn State starts season off with 93-68 win over Winthrop
The Penn State Men's Basketball program started its 2022-23 season on Monday night with a big 93-68 win over Winthrop.
The Nittany Lions were led offensively by senior guard Jalen Pickett and fellow senior Andrew Funk with 23 and 22 points respectively. The Nittany Lions also set a program record with 18 three-pointers made in the win.
Seniors Myles Dread and Seth Lundy contributed with double-digit scoring efforts of their own with 12 and 10 points while Drexel transfer Cam Wynter had nine points.
For the game, the Nittany Lions shot 55% from the floor including 47.4% from beyond the arc. They also benefited from excellent ball movement with 24 assists on their 33 made field goals while creating 17 turnovers on the other side of the court. They would take full advantage of those 17 extra possessions with 28 points off those turnovers.
The Nittany Lions depth also was a big part of the win with 24 points coming off the bench. True freshman forward Kebba Njie had four points and three rebounds while fellow freshmen Evan Mahaffey and Jameel Brown also contributed to the win with two and three points each.
Overall, it was a strong season opener for Micah Shrewsberry in his second season with the Nittany Lions. With NCAA Tournamnet aspirations, a strong performance in non-conference play this season is imperative for the program. Getting a 25-point win over a Winthrop team that was 23-9 last season is a good way to start.
The Nittany Lions’ will look to improve to 2-0 on the season this Thursday against Loyola (MD). The Greyhounds opened their season on Monday night with a 72-66 loss to DePaul. Tip off at the Bryce Jordan-Center on Saturday is set for 7:00 p.m. on B1G+.
--------------------------------------------------------------
