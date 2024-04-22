Advertisement
Quinton Martin flashes potential in spring finale

Marty Leap • Happy Valley Insider
Staff Writer
Staff writer for Happy Valley Insider

Even though Penn State has arguably the best one-two running back punch in the country, true freshman Quinton Martin could still make an impact this fall. His ability to do this was on full display in last Saturday's Blue White Game.

The Pittsburgh area native was a high four-star prospect in high school for a reason. Martin is explosive with the ball in his hand and a playmaker, things that were on display last Saturday. With Penn State desperately seeking more explosive plays, there could be a role for Martin this fall.

Obviously, Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen will be the top two guys at running back for Penn State this fall. While Cam Wallace has flashed some good things during his time on campus, the battle for RB3 remains wide open.


