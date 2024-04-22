Even though Penn State has arguably the best one-two running back punch in the country, true freshman Quinton Martin could still make an impact this fall. His ability to do this was on full display in last Saturday's Blue White Game.

The Pittsburgh area native was a high four-star prospect in high school for a reason. Martin is explosive with the ball in his hand and a playmaker, things that were on display last Saturday. With Penn State desperately seeking more explosive plays, there could be a role for Martin this fall.