Re-Ranking the Pennsylvania class of 2023 recruiting class

Rivals currently has 30 players from the state of Pennsylvana ranked for the cycle and there are bound to be changes to that list moving forward on 2022 season film/any in-person evaluations are looked at later this year in Fall or early in the winter. So today I decided to provide my own personal top 13 list of recruits in the Keystone State.

No.1 LB Ta’Mere Robinson (Brashear) Ta’Mere is the new generation of defensive players who can rush, cover, and tackle at all three levels of the defense. Standing 6’3 225 he has plus arm length and explosion and makes defensive plays at every level he’s a defensive coordinator's dream player.

No 2. WR Kenny Johnson (Dallastown) With above-average athleticism and the ability to make it happen after the catch Johnson is one the most explosive players in this class. Johnson is the smoothest WR prospect offering the most detailed routes and a myriad of ways to get open. Can win in 50/50 and contested-catch situations. He offers the total package for the position.

No. 3 TE Joey Schlaffer (Exeter Township Senior) Standing at 6’6 220 there aren’t many football players catching passes at his size. He runs solid routes and is able to get open in the deep portions of the field. Has strong hands and excels in contested catch situations consistently inviting contact. Schlaffer lacks top-end speed but he has all the makings of following in the footsteps of another great TE prospect out of PA.

No. 4 LB Phil Piccoitti (Pennridge Upper Senior) Piccoiotti has all the athletic traits for the position. He’s an attacking LB who causes havoc in the opponents' backfield. He excels in one on one tackling situations and knows how to maneuver around blocks. The question remains can he effectively drop-in zones and can he cover effectively? But as far as physical traits, no other LB in this class offers what he has as an athlete.

No. 5 WR Rodney Gallagher (Laurel Highlands) Gallagher is undoubtedly the rawest WR prospect in this class. He plays the WR position like an athlete with not a lot of technicality at the line of scrimmage or on his routes. With what he can do after the catch, forcing missed tackles, and his play at the catch point he can be a special WR prospect.

No. 6 S Rahmir Stewart (Imhotep Charter) The best closing speed of any defensive back prospect in this class, and doesn’t miss tackles in one on one situations in open space. There’s no surprise that he received an offer from Alabama as he offers some best play in zone coverage.

No. 7 DB Shawn Battle (Neumann Gorretti) Shawn Battle is the most versatile DB in this class. Playing snaps at deep safety, outside corner, and slot corner. He’s a deadly combination of dynamism and speed which makes up for his lack of size. He has the makeup speed coaches look for out of elite CB prospects. Also offers game-changing ability as a punt returner, kick returner, running back, and wildcat quarterback.

No. 8 OL Austin Ramsey (Roman Catholic) For an OL that's 6’4 360 he’s an exceptional athlete. He’s an aggressive and dominant run blocker that finishes his blocks disrespectfully. Needs a lot of work in pass pro with hand placement, leverage, and balance. A mailable tackle prospect who has many athletic traits you can work with.

No. 9 RB London Montgomery (Scranton Prep) Montgomery has the rare combination of size and speed at 5’11 190lbs and with over 2000 rushing yards this past season, he showed he can produce as an elite-level prospect. The only question that remains can he pass protect at a high level, but he lacks nothing in terms of athletic ability or size.



No. 10 RB Marquise Williams (Bishop McDevitt) The best acceleration of any player in this class. He makes lesser athletes look like they don’t belong on the same field as him. He has elite burst and can win in one on one situations with elusiveness. He’s an elite level running back prospect.

No. 11 WR Yazeed Haynes (North Penn) Haynes' combination of size and speed makes him one the most dynamic players in the class. With his ability to consistently get open deep he's always one play away from a touchdown.



No. 12 OT J’Ven Williams (Wyomissing Area) He has great size at 6’5 310. He’s another dominant run blocker and plays with great leverage. He has quick feet and good balance coupled with above-average athleticism for the position. He has to learn how to play with better leverage when pass blocking, but he has a lot of untapped potential