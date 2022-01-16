RECAP: Penn State Wrestling defeats Rutgers, 27-11
Penn State and Rutgers Wrestling faced off as the two top ranked programs met today for a match inside of Rec Hall (State College, PA) today.
The overall match was interesting early on as the Scarlet Knights held a 11-9 lead heading into the 174-pound matchup, but that's when the Nittany Lions retook the lead in 174 and didn't look back as they cruised to a 27-11 team victory.
Below is a quick recap of how each matchup was scored.
|WEIGHT CLASS
|No. 1 PENN STATE
|No. 16 RUTGERS
|FINAL
|
125
|
No. 9 Drew Hildebrandt
|
No. 31 Dylan Shawver
|
4-2 Hildebrandt
(PSU leads 3-0)
|
133
|
No. 1 Roman Bravo Young
|
No. 20 Joey Olivieri
|
11-5 Bravo Young
(PSU leads 6-0)
|
141
|
Brandon Meredith
|
No. 3 Sebasitian Rivera
|
17-1 Rivera TF (3:36)
(PSU leads 6-5)
|
149
|
No. 19 Beau Bartlett
|
No. 18 Mike Van Brill
|
4-3 Van Brill in TB2
(RU leads 8-6)
|
157
|
Tony Negron
|
Robert Kanniard
|
6-4 Kanniard in SV1
(RU leads 11-6)
|
165
|
Brady Berge
|
Andrew Clark
|
5-1 Berge
(RU leads 11-9)
|
174
|
No. 1 Carter Starocci
|
Connor O'Neill
|
19-2 Starocci TF
(PSU leads 14-11)
|
184
|
No. 1 Aaron Brooks
|
No. 5 John Poznanski
|
10-2 Brooks MD
(PSU leads 18-11)
|
197
|
No. 2 Max Dean
|
No. 7 Greg Bulsak
|
9-6 Dean
(PSU leads 21-11)
|
HWT
|
No. 4 Greg Kerkvliet
|
Alex Esposito
|
Kerkvliet Pin (1:45)
(PSU wins 27-11)
--------------------------------------------------------------
