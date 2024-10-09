Recent Penn State visitor Josh Johnson decommits from Louisville

in other news
ESPN FPI projects the remaining games on Penn State Football's schedule
Taking a look at Penn State Football's 2024 schedule and chances in each of their remaining games this season.
PSU POD: Final Thoughts on Penn State / UCLA + Quick Lookahead to USC
The PSU 365 Podcast crew offer their final thoughts on the win to UCLA and then look ahead to the USC game.
What is the latest update on Penn State star running back Nick Singleton?
During his weekly press conference on Monday, Penn State head coach James Franklin offered an update on Singleton.
HV TV: Penn State HC James Franklin talks USC game week
Penn State HC James Franklin caught up with the media on Monday to preview the upcoming game against USC.
Penn State Football Opponent First Look: USC Trojans
Happy Valley Insider takes a first look at USC ahead of Penn State's roadtrip to Los Angeles on Saturday.
Just days after visiting the Penn State Nittany Lions for their week six matchup against the UCLA Bruins, Ironton (OH) standout safety Josh Johnson has decommitted from the Louisville Cardinals.
The three-star prospect announced his decision on Saturday via X.
"After a lot of reconsideration, praying and talking with my family and coaches I believe it would be in my best interest to decommit from the University of Louisville," Johnson said in a statement. "Thank you Coach Brohm, and the whole Louisville coaching staff for believing in me.... please respect my decision."
Johnson originally committed to Louisville over Penn State in mid-June in rather shocking fashion. Many believed the Ohio prospect was Happy Valley bound but instead chose the Cardinals on decision day.
But now after hosting Johnson on an unofficial visit over the weekend, it appears that the Nittany Lions will have the opportunity to land one of their top safety targets in the cycle after all.
Notably, the Nittany Lions pursuit of flipping Johnson comes after losing a commitment from Florida safety Antonio Branch to Colorado last month.
Johnson also holds notable offers from Boston College, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisville Michigan State, Tennessee, and West Virginia. All in all, he holds 19 scholarship offers in total.
