Recent Penn State visitor Josh Johnson decommits from Louisville

Just days after visiting the Penn State Nittany Lions for their week six matchup against the UCLA Bruins, Ironton (OH) standout safety Josh Johnson has decommitted from the Louisville Cardinals.

"After a lot of reconsideration, praying and talking with my family and coaches I believe it would be in my best interest to decommit from the University of Louisville," Johnson said in a statement. "Thank you Coach Brohm, and the whole Louisville coaching staff for believing in me.... please respect my decision."

The three-star prospect announced his decision on Saturday via X.

Johnson originally committed to Louisville over Penn State in mid-June in rather shocking fashion. Many believed the Ohio prospect was Happy Valley bound but instead chose the Cardinals on decision day.

But now after hosting Johnson on an unofficial visit over the weekend, it appears that the Nittany Lions will have the opportunity to land one of their top safety targets in the cycle after all.

Notably, the Nittany Lions pursuit of flipping Johnson comes after losing a commitment from Florida safety Antonio Branch to Colorado last month.

Johnson also holds notable offers from Boston College, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisville Michigan State, Tennessee, and West Virginia. All in all, he holds 19 scholarship offers in total.