 RECRUIT REACTION: Penn State Football hosts prospects for spring practice
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-03-26 18:25:00 -0500') }} football Edit

RECRUIT REACTION: Penn State Football hosts prospects for spring practice

Eric Lammers • NittanyNation
Recruiting Analyst

On Saturday afternoon, Penn State Football hosted a long list of visitors as they also held their first padded practice of the spring ball session. Several commits and top prospects from the 2023-2025 class were in attendance.

Not too long after the visit, NittanyNation caught up with some of the recruits to get their thoughts on how everything went.

Not a Subscriber? Join us With Our FREE 30-Day Premium Trial

CLASS OF 2023.....

"Their first day in pads was great. Everyone was being physical and bringing energy. It made me want to go there now."

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}