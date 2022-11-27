Penn State hosted another long list of recruits on Saturday for the Michigan State game. Now with that being said, Nittany Nation caught up with a few of the top recruits that made the trip to campus today to check out the Nittany Lions and get their instant reactions to the game and more.

"It was amazing. They said it wasn’t a big night but there could’ve been at least 100,000 people and they were all loud and excited. From the fans to the coaches on the sideline. I connected with coach Stubbs and Elby"