Recruit Scoop: How did the WeAre23 class perform this season
Here's a quick look at the stats and team records of how each class of 2023 Penn State Football recruit performed on the gridiron for their high school football programs this past season.
TEAM RECORD: 10-2 || 1st place in 5A Group 2
STATS: 156-of-243 for 1,967yds, 19TDs & 4INTS
-- 40 car. for 136yds & 3TDs
TEAM RECORD: 4-7 || 4th place in A D2 Region 3
STATS: 14-of-27 for 164 passing yard / 2TDs & 4INTs
-- 127 car. for 1,221yds / 13TDs
-- 3 rec. for 13yds
-- 92 total tackles (60 solo), 10.0 TFLs, 2 INTs, 2 PDs
-- 3 KR for 135yds (1 returned for TD), 2 PRs for 28yds
TEAM RECORD: 9-3 || 1st place in River Ridge
STATS: Still waiting on final numbers.
TEAM RECORD: 12-1 || 1st place in Lancaster-Lebanon 2
STATS: 2-of-4 for 43yds, 1TD
-- 11 car. for 246yds & 3TDs || 39 rec. for 888yds & 11TDs
-- 15 total tackles (11 solo), 4.0 TFLs, 3.0 sacks and 7 QB hurries
TEAM RECORD: 9-3 || 2nd place in Commonwealth
STATS: 21 rec. for 349yds & 4TDs
-- 38 total tackles (19 solo), 10.5 TFLs, 1.5 sacks, 2 passes defended, 1 forced fumble.
TEAM RECORD: 2-8 || 7th place in Dulles Football
TEAM RECORD: 13-1 || 1st place in Lancaster-Lebanon 4
TEAM RECORD: 4-6 || 6th place in Dulles Football
TEAM RECORD: 4-5
STATS: 48 total tackles, 12 TFLs and 8.5 sacks.
TEAM RECORD: 4-7 || 4th place in MIAA A Football
STATS: 83 total tackles (24 solo), 6.0 TFLs and 9.0 sacks
TEAM RECORD: 9-3 || 2nd place in Philadelphia Catholic - Red
STATS: 36 total tackles (29 solo), 11.0 TFLs, 3.0 sacks, 2 passes defended, 1 forced fumble and 1 safety.
TEAM RECORD: 13-1 || 2nd place in District 4
STATS: 233 car. for 2,279yds & 35TDs
-- 16 rec. for 273yds & 2TDs
-- 33 total tackles (32 solo), 5.0 TFLs, 5.0 sacks, 6 QB hurries, 1 forced fumble.
TEAM RECORD: 2-8 || 6th place in WPIAL AAAA Parkway
STATS: 19 rec. for 379yds / 3TDs
-- 16 total tackles (14 solo) || 8 KRs for 77 yards / 1PR for 18yds
TEAM RECORD: 9-4 || 1st place in 4S District 14
STATS: 0-of-1 passing || 4 car. for 70yds || 4 rec. for 72yds || 2 fumbles lost
-- 49 total tackles (36 solo), 1 TFL, 3 INTs, 3 passes defended, 1 fumble recovery
-- 19 KRs for 602yds (31.7AVG), 3 KRs in one game for TDs.
TEAM RECORD: 14-0 || 1st place in 3M District 11
STATS: 29 total tackles (21 solo), 3 INTs (1 returned for TD), 5 passes defended and 1 fumble caused
-- 3 KRs for 174yds (1 returned for TD)
TEAM RECORD: 14-0 || 1st place in 3M District 11
STATS: 2 car. for 9yds / 1TD, 1 fumble lost
-- 121 total tackles (84 solo), 2.0 TFLs, 1 INT returned 70yds for a TD, 9 passes defended
-- 2 blocked punts, 1 blocked field goal, 4 KRs for 210yds and 2TDs / 8 PRs for 221yds and 2TDs
Both commits London Montgomery (Torn ACL) and Ta'Mere Robinson (Recovery - ACL/MCL tear last season) are not currently listed as they were out due to injury.
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
•Talk about it inside The Lions Den Message Board