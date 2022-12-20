Here's a quick look at the stats and team records of how each class of 2023 Penn State Football recruit performed on the gridiron for their high school football programs this past season.

TEAM RECORD: 10-2 || 1st place in 5A Group 2 STATS: 156-of-243 for 1,967yds, 19TDs & 4INTS -- 40 car. for 136yds & 3TDs

TEAM RECORD: 4-7 || 4th place in A D2 Region 3 STATS: 14-of-27 for 164 passing yard / 2TDs & 4INTs -- 127 car. for 1,221yds / 13TDs -- 3 rec. for 13yds -- 92 total tackles (60 solo), 10.0 TFLs, 2 INTs, 2 PDs -- 3 KR for 135yds (1 returned for TD), 2 PRs for 28yds

TEAM RECORD: 9-3 || 1st place in River Ridge STATS: Still waiting on final numbers.

TEAM RECORD: 12-1 || 1st place in Lancaster-Lebanon 2 STATS: 2-of-4 for 43yds, 1TD -- 11 car. for 246yds & 3TDs || 39 rec. for 888yds & 11TDs -- 15 total tackles (11 solo), 4.0 TFLs, 3.0 sacks and 7 QB hurries

TEAM RECORD: 9-3 || 2nd place in Commonwealth STATS: 21 rec. for 349yds & 4TDs -- 38 total tackles (19 solo), 10.5 TFLs, 1.5 sacks, 2 passes defended, 1 forced fumble.

TEAM RECORD: 2-8 || 7th place in Dulles Football

TEAM RECORD: 13-1 || 1st place in Lancaster-Lebanon 4

TEAM RECORD: 4-6 || 6th place in Dulles Football

TEAM RECORD: 4-5 STATS: 48 total tackles, 12 TFLs and 8.5 sacks.

TEAM RECORD: 4-7 || 4th place in MIAA A Football STATS: 83 total tackles (24 solo), 6.0 TFLs and 9.0 sacks

TEAM RECORD: 9-3 || 2nd place in Philadelphia Catholic - Red STATS: 36 total tackles (29 solo), 11.0 TFLs, 3.0 sacks, 2 passes defended, 1 forced fumble and 1 safety.

TEAM RECORD: 13-1 || 2nd place in District 4 STATS: 233 car. for 2,279yds & 35TDs -- 16 rec. for 273yds & 2TDs -- 33 total tackles (32 solo), 5.0 TFLs, 5.0 sacks, 6 QB hurries, 1 forced fumble.

TEAM RECORD: 2-8 || 6th place in WPIAL AAAA Parkway STATS: 19 rec. for 379yds / 3TDs -- 16 total tackles (14 solo) || 8 KRs for 77 yards / 1PR for 18yds

TEAM RECORD: 9-4 || 1st place in 4S District 14 STATS: 0-of-1 passing || 4 car. for 70yds || 4 rec. for 72yds || 2 fumbles lost -- 49 total tackles (36 solo), 1 TFL, 3 INTs, 3 passes defended, 1 fumble recovery -- 19 KRs for 602yds (31.7AVG), 3 KRs in one game for TDs.

TEAM RECORD: 14-0 || 1st place in 3M District 11 STATS: 29 total tackles (21 solo), 3 INTs (1 returned for TD), 5 passes defended and 1 fumble caused -- 3 KRs for 174yds (1 returned for TD)

TEAM RECORD: 14-0 || 1st place in 3M District 11 STATS: 2 car. for 9yds / 1TD, 1 fumble lost -- 121 total tackles (84 solo), 2.0 TFLs, 1 INT returned 70yds for a TD, 9 passes defended -- 2 blocked punts, 1 blocked field goal, 4 KRs for 210yds and 2TDs / 8 PRs for 221yds and 2TDs