 Recruiting Analyst Eric Lammers joins the Keystone Sports Network
{{ timeAgo('2021-12-22 09:48:02 -0600') }} football Edit

Recruiting Analyst Eric Lammers joins the Keystone Sports Network

Richard Schnyderite • NittanyNation
Publisher
@RivalsRichie

The Keystone Sports Network hosted Nittany Nation recruiting analyst Eric Lammers a few days ago to recap Penn State Football signing a top 10 recruiting class in the early signing period.

2:15 -- The commitment of Joshua Miller

4:21 -- Recapping the WeAre22 class

5:50 -- One 2022 recruit that isn't talked about enough

