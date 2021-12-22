Recruiting Analyst Eric Lammers joins the Keystone Sports Network
The Keystone Sports Network hosted Nittany Nation recruiting analyst Eric Lammers a few days ago to recap Penn State Football signing a top 10 recruiting class in the early signing period.
2:15 -- The commitment of Joshua Miller
4:21 -- Recapping the WeAre22 class
5:50 -- One 2022 recruit that isn't talked about enough
