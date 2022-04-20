Penn State Recruiting Notebook: April 20

Good morning Nittany Nation, it's a big recruiting week for Penn State as the program is set to host several big recruits this weekend on Friday and Saturday. The Nittany Lions on the field are finishing up spring practices, culminating in Saturday's annual Blue-White game but on the recruiting trail, the Penn State coaching staff has been nearly just as busy and will only get busier following Saturday's spring game.

With that, we've collected several tidbits about a couple of notable Penn State targets. Let's dive right into them...