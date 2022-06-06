Recruiting Notebook: The latest on Penn State's efforts in 2023 and beyond
It's June which means that recruiting is in full swing as camps, official visits and more are set to take place all month long.
With so many recruits on campus and new targets emerging every day, Nittany Nation is here to keep you in the loop on the most important things that are happening with the Nittany Lions recruiting effort.
THE LATEST RECRUIT SCOOP FOR WeAre23 CLASS...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news