On Thursday, three-star 2025 defensive lineman Adam Shovlin confirmed with Happy Valley Insider that he will be in attendance on Saturday afternoon. This will be Sholvin's first trip to Happy Valley for a game since he earned an offer at camp back in June.

Saturday afternoon is shaping up to be one of the biggest recruiting weekends of the season for Penn State. With no. 3 Michigan in town for a top 10 showdown on FOX's Big Noon Saturday, the 10th ranked Nittany Lions will be hosting a bevy of highly rated recruits across the 2024, 2025, 2026, and even 2027 cycles.

Shovlin attends one of the best programs in the New England states, playing for St. Thomas More in Connecticut. St. Thomas More is a school Penn State has had recruiting victories at in the past and a school where James Franklin and his staff have good relationships and ties.

Thus far in his recruitment, Shovlin also holds offers from Boston College, Michigan, Pitt, USC, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, and Wisconsin, among others. It would not be a surprise to see his recruitment begin to blow up more as his junior film circulates and he gets out to more schools in the winter/spring months.

This visit should give Penn State an opportunity to cement themselves among the leaders, if not being the leader in Shovlin's recruitment. This visit will be one to follow throughout the weekend.