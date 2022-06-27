Recruiting Rumor Mill: Activity ramping up as June winds down

As the month of June winds down, the Recruiting Rumor Mill ramps up. Here are some of the latest rumors that Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney is hearing from across the country:



The three-star defensive end from New Orleans (La.) Edna Karr committed to Southern Miss earlier in June but since that time Baylor, TCU and others have offered and it has him thinking. The word is Bax will definitely consider the Bears and the Horned Frogs along with Jackson State, Memphis and Tulane so far. Bax could look at some other non-Power Five programs but watch Baylor and TCU closely.

There is still a long list of schools that interest Boatwright but his weekend visit to Miami went great especially a conversation he had with assistant coach Jahmile Addae. Boatwright loved the atmosphere at Legends Camp, he thought he performed well and an offer from the Hurricanes is big. UCF, South Florida, South Carolina, Tennessee, Michigan State and many others are still in the running but Miami is very much in the picture now.

Miami “is always going to be a top school” for the 2024 four-star running back from North Palm Beach (Fla.) Benjamin School and he especially enjoyed his weekend visit because of his work with position coach Kevin Smith. Florida is also going to be high on the list for Bowens and then from there other top teams will be figured out.

The three-star receiver from Homestead, Fla., remains committed to Temple but he had an excellent showing at the Miami Legends Camp and believes an offer from the Hurricanes is coming. If that happens, it’s expected Dandridge would take a serious look at Miami and that could open up the chance for a flip. Vanderbilt, Tulane, South Florida and others also interest him.

Sitting down and talking to position coach Kerry Cooks was a big highlight for Dotson during his visit to Baton Rouge and getting the new LSU offer made him “extremely happy.” The 2024 four-star safety from Duncanville, Texas likes the Tigers, Texas and Arkansas early on in his recruitment.

Alabama, Stanford, Michigan and Michigan State are the top four for Etta but he was not expected to take a late visit to Alabama over the weekend which could put Michigan even further out in front in his recruitment. It was believed that the Wolverines already held a significant edge for the Colleyville (Texas) Covenant Christian Academy standout but if a visit to Tuscaloosa does happen that could be something to watch.

Florida, Georgia and Ohio State have all offered in recent days but none of those programs have joined the top list yet for the 2024 four-star athlete from Loganville (Ga.) Grayson because other schools are showing much more interest. Louisville, NC State, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Michigan and Texas A&M have captured Fox’s attention so far.

The feeling is that Georgia is the front-runner in Hale’s recruitment and that USC could be running in second place right now for the Longview, Texas four-star receiver although others remain high as well including Texas A&M and Texas. After being on a visit to Georgia with new Texas QB commit Arch Manning it doesn’t seem like Manning’s decision will influence Hale much at all. “He made his mind where his heart was at and what’s best for him and as for me I’m still evaluating my schools and I’m go with the best place that fits me and where my hearts tells me,” Hale said.

During his recent visit to Alabama, the four-star athlete from Cambridge (Mass.) Buckingham Browne & Nichols had “great conversations with coach Nick Saban and assistants Bill O’Brien and Pete Golding where the Crimson Tide laid out where they see him playing and they compared his tape to theirs to show similarities. The feeling has been that Notre Dame is way out in front of his recruitment but Alabama and Clemson have made it “very close.”

The 2024 four-star cornerback from Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Dillard has been committed to Georgia since March but Miami is “up there” after his weekend visit for Legends Camp went really well. Like, really well. Jackson loved the energy from the Miami coaches and players and was struck by how involved the former top Miami players were with the prospects at the camp.

Texas A&M is “definitely one of my top schools” after the 2024 three-star athlete from Aledo, Texas landed his offer from the Aggies during a visit on Saturday. Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and Penn State are the three other schools that have stood out longer in his recruitment although the Texas A&M offer is “huge” and is definitely one to watch now.

A few weeks ago at the OT7 event in Las Vegas, Marsh said Cincinnati, Notre Dame, Michigan and Michigan State stood out most in his recruitment but now Alabama, Clemson and Jackson State have joined that top group as well. The 2024 four-star receiver from River Rouge, Mich., is planning a visit to Tuscaloosa in July and it could be really important.

Texas could become an even bigger player in Miller’s recruitment after five-star quarterback Arch Manning’s commitment to the Longhorns as the four-star receiver has now backed off his LSU pledge for about a month. Some believe LSU could get the Vivian (La.) North Cadoo standout back in the fold while others see Nebraska as the leader now especially after a great visit there and his relationship with assistant coach Mickey Joseph but Manning makes Texas a player, too.

The energy at Miami stood out most to the 2024 four-star receiver from Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas and that’s going to play a big role for Robinson as his recruitment moves forward. It’s early but Penn State, Florida State, Michigan State and the Hurricanes have made the biggest impression on him so far.

The new No. 1 all-purpose back in the 2024 class has a variety of programs he’s most seriously considering with Alabama, Arkansas, Mississippi State, South Alabama and Troy being the most involved. The Gulf Shores, Ala., four-star prospect is still working through his list but after showing out at the recent Rivals Underclassmen Challenge, more offers could be on the way.

The 2024 four-star defensive end from Tucson (Ariz.) Salpointe loved his visits to Tennessee, Georgia and Clemson for different reasons as all three stand out in his recruitment. Rushing was surprised how much he liked the Vols, saw Georgia as a well-oiled machine and knows well the history of Clemson putting defensive linemen in the NFL. A top 10 should come after his junior season and then Rushing will set up his five official visits from there so no decision is expected anytime soon.

