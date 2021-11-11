Recruiting Spotlight: Nos. 61-80 in the 2022 Rivals250

The final stretch before the Early Signing Period is underway and there is tons of recruiting news across the board. This week, we’re taking a look at all the latest rumors and updates from the top 100 prospects in the Rivals250. We move to 61-80:

61. EARNEST GREENE

Georgia, Texas and Ohio State have emerged as the favorites for the four-star offensive lineman and the Bulldogs could hold a slight edge in his recruitment. He loved his visit to Athens and has the same mentality that a lot of offensive linemen have there of dominating and playing on the biggest stage. His relationship with position coach Kyle Flood at Texas is huge and his recent visit to Ohio State was great as well.

*****

62. AZAREYEH THOMAS

The four-star athlete from Niceville, Fla., has one of the more interesting situations remaining in the 2022 class. His two brothers play at Georgia Tech and they’re expected back next season and talk openly about having Thomas join them on the team. That could definitely be a possibility to keep all the family at one school. But a recent Oklahoma visit thoroughly impressed Thomas and the Sooners are intriguing. Florida and LSU are also in it but considered on the fringe at this point.

*****

63. BRYCE ANDERSON

A long-time commitment to LSU that lasted from Sept. 2019 to Jan. 2021, Anderson backed off that pledge and it became clear that he was looking at two in-state schools. The Beaumont (Texas) Westbrook standout chose the Aggies over the Longhorns in early August and has not looked back.

*****

64. GAVIN SAWCHUK

USC, Notre Dame and many others made a run at Sawchuk but after a final round of visits the four-star running back from Highlands Ranch (Colo.) Valor Christian picked Oklahoma and has not looked back. He’s having a fantastic senior season, too, with 1,546 rushing yards and 25 touchdowns in 10 games.

*****

65. KEON SABB

A four-star athlete who should play safety in college, the four-star Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy standout committed to Clemson over Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Penn State and others in mid-July.



*****

66. MAALIK MURPHY

Texas might be pursuing USC four-star quarterback commit Devin Brown but the Gardena (Calif.) Serra four-star standout who has been committed to the Longhorns since February has shown no indications of looking anywhere else. Murphy loves the offense under coach Steve Sarkisian and sees a path to getting on the field early in Austin so a flip would be surprising.

*****

67. GENTRY WILLIAMS

Florida, USC, Missouri and others were seriously considered by Williams at different stages in his recruitment but it always felt like Oklahoma was going to be tough to beat - and it was. The Sooners landed the four-star cornerback from Tulsa (Okla.) Booker T. Washington in mid-October and he hasn’t looked back.

*****

68. KHAMAURI ROGERS

Rogers was committed to LSU for more than a year early on but when it came down to making his second pledge, Miami beat Ole Miss and others. It was huge for the Hurricanes to go into Mississippi and get the four-star cornerback. But the Rebels are not giving up and Rogers’ relationship with Ole Miss position coach Terrell Buckley will be something to watch.

*****

69. JAHEIM OATIS

The massive defensive tackle from Columbia, Miss., has been committed to Alabama since April but things have gotten particularly interesting in recent months as he’s visited Ole Miss and Mississippi State. A source keeps saying that Oatis will stick with the Crimson Tide but the in-state schools are not giving up.

*****

70. DAVID BAILEY

There is a significant Pac-12 feel to Bailey’s recruitment. USC is definitely a school to watch as is Stanford and recently coach David Shaw was at one of Bailey’s games. The Cardinal could definitely land him especially as the USC coaching search drags on and Bailey, who isn’t fond of the recruiting process, might want to wrap things up. Oregon and UCLA are also showing significant involvement.

*****

71. MARVIN JONES JR.

Alabama, Florida State, Oklahoma and Ohio State are the four standouts in Jones’ recruitment while others continue to try to pursue him but it looks like the four-star defensive end will choose from those four. A Florida State legacy, a crucial visit to Tallahassee is coming up this weekend but the other three are definitely within striking distance for him as well.

*****

72. EARL LITTLE

Alabama is widely considered the main frontrunner now for the four-star cornerback from Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage and it could only be a matter of time until he picks the Crimson Tide. A Miami legacy, it doesn’t look like the Hurricanes will land him but Florida, Florida State and others are hanging around as well.

*****

73. JOE BRUNNER

Brunner is from Whitefish Bay, Wisc., and he’s a big, tough four-star offensive tackle so it came as no surprise when he picked Wisconsin over Notre Dame, Ohio State and others in late June. He’s shown no indication of looking at others.

*****

74. DAYLEN EVERETTE

Clemson, Oregon, Florida State, North Carolina and Georgia were the top five for Everette but the Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy four-star cornerback committed to the Tigers in July and his commitment remains solid.

*****

75. KALEB BROWN

Brown kept pretty quiet during the recruiting process but Ohio State was always clearly a frontrunner for him and he picked the Buckeyes in June. Alabama, Michigan, Notre Dame and many others were also involved with Brown, who has played running back in high school but should play more receiver in college.

*****

76. SHAZZ PRESTON

LSU is still considered the front-runner for the four-star receiver from St. James, La., but Alabama is coming on strong and is a major contender especially as the Tigers’ coaching search works itself out. Texas and Georgia are also in the periphery but this feels like a classic SEC West battle between LSU and Alabama shaping up.

*****

77. COLLIN SADLER

Like most things when it comes to Sadler, his recruitment has been no-nonsense. The four-star offensive lineman from Greenville, S.C., committed to Clemson in November 2020 and remains fully committed to the Tigers.

*****

78. KADEN SAUNDERS

Saunders committed to Penn State in July 2020 and even though many other programs have tried to get involved and flip him, the four-star receiver from Westerville (Ohio) Westerville South has remained firm in his pledge.

*****

79. KENYATTA JACKSON

Ohio State and Oklahoma emerged as the two finalists for the four-star defensive end from Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna and in mid-October, Jackson committed to the Buckeyes. Toward the end, they were emerged as the likely pick.

*****

80. ANTHONY LUCAS