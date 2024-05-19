Recruits React to Saturday visit with Penn State Football
This weekend Penn State Football hosted another long list of recruits on campus as prospects from all across the country make their way over to State College to check out the program.
Happy Valley Insider caught up with a few of the recruits following their trip to campus to get their instant reactions, hear about what stood out to them and more.
"It was a good day and I had a good time. They did things a little different today as they made it a QB specific tour for the quarterbacks. There was two groups of QBs and Coach O’Brien did a presentation and then Coach Franklin spoke to our the QB in the meeting room about their expectations in the QB room and their track record with previous QBs going back to Hackenberg to Trace to Clifford now Allar. Coach K did some field work presentation on how he teaches offense. I was able to get some one on one time with Coach Franklin and Coach O’Brien at the end. They talked about my relationship with Torrey Smith and how they respect him and he speaks highly of me. Coach Franklin congratulated me on my recent offers and said more are coming. He wants me to come camp and throw for him in person. It was a good, productive, day."
