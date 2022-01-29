Recruits Reaction: Penn State Football's Junior Day (1/29)
On Saturday afternoon, Penn State Football held their third and final Junior Day for the month of January. The program played host to some of the top kids from all across the country as they came to see what the Nittany Lions have to offer.
Not too long after the visit, NittanyNation caught up with some of the recruits after visiting campus to get their thoughts on how it went.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news