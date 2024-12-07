Report: Andy Kotelnicki named finalist for West Virginia opening

On the day Penn State is preparing to compete for a Big Ten title, its offensive coordinator continues to be courted by another Power 4 program. Per a report by Mike J. Asti of WV Sports Now, Andy Kotelnicki is a finalist for the vacant head coaching position at West Virginia.

Kotelnicki's name first appeared in West Virginia's search this week when the Mountaineers moved on from Neal Brown after six seasons at the helm. Kotelnicki helped guide a Penn State offense that put up 34 points in Morgantown to start the season, which evidently caught the attention of Wren Baker and the West Virginia brass.

Penn State has found success in its first year with Kotelnicki orchestrating the offense in Happy Valley, averaging 33.3 points per game and 442.8 yards per game this season. Both marks are good for top four in the Big Ten. Kotelnicki came to Happy Valley after a three-year stint as offensive coordinator at Kansas and a six-year stay holding the same position at Buffalo, both under now Kansas head coach Lance Leipold.

The Mountaineers are deep in their search, with names like Rich Rodriguez (Jacksonville State), Barry Odom (UNLV) and Jeff Monken (Army) and others, joining Kotelnicki to become the new leader of the program.