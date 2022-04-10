Former Nittany Lion Gary Brown passes away at 52

Former Penn State running back and long-time NFL and college assistant coach Gary Brown passed away on Sunday at the age of 52. The University of Wisconsin confirmed Brown's passing on Sunday evening. Brown had suffered from multiple medical issues over the past decade including a pair of battles with cancer.

Brown has spent the last few weeks in hospice care in his hometown of Williamsport, Pennsylvania. Brown was most recently the running backs coach at the University of Wisconsin in 2021.

Brown played for the Nittany Lions from 1987 to 1990, totaling 1,321-yards and 11 touchdowns over his time as a running back. He also spent time with the program as a defensive back in 1989.

The Williamsport native would go on to be drafted in the eighth round of the 1991 NFL Draft by the Houston Oilers. He would spend five seasons with Houston before making a stop in San Diego in 1997 and finishing his career with the New York Giants in 1998 and 1999.

After his playing career in the NFL that saw him total over 4,000 career rushing yards and score 24 total touchdowns, Brown would begin his coaching career in 2003 at Lycoming College in Williamsport. He would go on to spend time with Susquehanna University and Rutgers before entering the NFL ranks in 2009 with the Cleveland Browns.

He would spend four seasons with the Browns before spending 2013 through 2019 with the Dallas Cowboys. After the Cowboys moved on from former head coach Jason Garrett following the 2019-20 season, Brown made the move to Wisconsin to be the Badgers' running backs coach where he spent the past two seasons.