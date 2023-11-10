When James Franklin and Penn State take on Michigan tomorrow afternoon, it appears Jim Harbaugh will not be on the sidelines. According to a report by ESPN's Pete Thamel, the Big Ten is expected to hand down a ruling that "will prohibit Jim Harbaugh from being on the sideline until the conclusion of the regular season."

This comes on the heels of the Wolverines' sign stealing scandal that has rocked the college football world over the last month. There is a possibility that Harbaugh could be on the sidelines if Michigan gets an injunction from a judge, but that has not occurred yet, however.

Michigan left Ann Arbor earlier this afternoon to head to Happy Valley in advance of tomorrow's matchup of top ten teams.

Update:

The Big Ten has released a statement about the suspension and Harbaugh will officially not be eligible to coach on Saturday against the Nittany Lions.

"As a penalty imposed on the institution, the University football team must compete without its Head Football Coach for the games remaining in the 2023 regular-season, effective immediately."

The statement also reads, "For clarity, the Head Football Coach shall not be present at the game venue on the dates of the games to which this disciplinary action applies."