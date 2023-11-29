According to Nicole Auerbach of The Athletic, Penn State defensive coordinator Manny Diaz is among those "in the mix" for the vacant head coaching job at Duke. The Duke job became available on Sunday evening when Mike Elko left to become the new head coach at Texas A&M

Auerbach added that all three names she mentioned also met with Duke today.

Seeing Diaz connected to the Duke job comes as no surprise. When the Duke job opened, Dylan mentioned Diaz as a coach the Blue Devils may pursue as they look to replace Elko.

Diaz should be one of the hottest assistant coaching names this coaching cycle. He is coming off two very strong seasons as Penn State's defensive coordinator, including a 2023 season in which Penn State's defense was arguably the best in the country and Diaz was arguably the best defensive coordinator in the country.

The 49-year-old Diaz was previously the head coach at Miami. As the head coach of the Hurricanes, Diaz went 21-15.

Stay tuned here at Happy Valley Insider as we continue to keep you covered on all things coaching carousel that impact the Nittany Lions.

