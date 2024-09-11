PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1XNEU1MUVIRFY0JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVc0RTUxRUhEVjQnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
News
ago football Edit

REPORT: Penn State adds UMass to 2028 schedule

Dylan Callaghan-Croley • Happy Valley Insider
Editor
@RivalsDylanCC

Penn State has added a new opponent to their 2028 schedule.

According to FBSchedules.com, Penn State and UMass have agreed to a contest at Beaver Stadium for September 16, 2028. The Nittany Lions will pay UMass $1.6 million to make the trip from Amherst, Massachusetts to University Park.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvUGVu blN0YXRlP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jUGVu blN0YXRlPC9hPiBhZGRzIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v aGFzaHRhZy9VTWFzcz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+I1VNYXNzPC9hPiB0byB0aGUgMjAyOCBzY2hlZHVsZSwgdGh1cyBjb21w bGV0aW5nIHRoZWlyIE9PQyBzY2hlZHVsZSBmb3IgdGhlIG5leHQgZmV3IHll YXJzLjxicj48YnI+MjAyNTogTmV2YWRhLCBGSVUsIFZpbGxhbm92YTxicj4y MDI2OiBNYXJzaGFsbCwgYXQgVGVtcGxlLCBCdWZmYWxvPGJyPjIwMjc6IFN5 cmFjdXNlLCBEZWxhd2FyZSwgVGVtcGxlPGJyPjIwMjg6IEJhbGwgU3RhdGUs IGF0IFN5cmFjdXNlLCBVTWFzczxicj48YnI+8J+RiSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3QuY28vS0Zoc1ZZS1pPeSI+aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0tGaHNWWUtaT3k8 L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9TRERZcFFmQ1ZCIj5waWMudHdp dHRlci5jb20vU0REWXBRZkNWQjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBQZW5uIFN0YXRl IE5pdHRhbnkgTGlvbnMgfCBIYXBweSBWYWxsZXkgSW5zaWRlciAoQFBlbm5T dGF0ZVJpdmFscykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9QZW5u U3RhdGVSaXZhbHMvc3RhdHVzLzE4MzM5OTQzMzI5Mjk0ODY5Njc/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+U2VwdGVtYmVyIDExLCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2tx dW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdp dHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0 PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

The Nittany Lions and Minutemen have met two times prior in history both in the James Franklin era. In 2014, the Nittany Lions defeated UMass 48-7 before defeating them in 2023, 63-0.

The addition of UMass to the schedule completes Penn State's non-conference schedule for the 2028 season. The Nittany Lions will also host Ball State on September 2, 2028 before making a trip north to Syracuse to take on the Orange in the JMA Wireless Dome on September 9.

The Nittany Lions conference schedule for 2028 has not been determined though the opponents the Nittany Lions will face are known.

Penn State that season will host Indiana, Iowa, Ohio State, Oregon, and UCLA while making trips to Michigan State, Nebraska, Rutgers, and USC.

Notably, UMass is set to join the Mid-American Conference on July 1, 2025. It will be the second time the program has been part of the conference after being a member for the 2012 through 2015 seasons. Since 2016, the Minutemen have been an independent program.

