According to FBSchedules.com , Penn State and UMass have agreed to a contest at Beaver Stadium for September 16, 2028. The Nittany Lions will pay UMass $1.6 million to make the trip from Amherst, Massachusetts to University Park.

The Nittany Lions and Minutemen have met two times prior in history both in the James Franklin era. In 2014, the Nittany Lions defeated UMass 48-7 before defeating them in 2023, 63-0.

The addition of UMass to the schedule completes Penn State's non-conference schedule for the 2028 season. The Nittany Lions will also host Ball State on September 2, 2028 before making a trip north to Syracuse to take on the Orange in the JMA Wireless Dome on September 9.



The Nittany Lions conference schedule for 2028 has not been determined though the opponents the Nittany Lions will face are known.



Penn State that season will host Indiana, Iowa, Ohio State, Oregon, and UCLA while making trips to Michigan State, Nebraska, Rutgers, and USC.



Notably, UMass is set to join the Mid-American Conference on July 1, 2025. It will be the second time the program has been part of the conference after being a member for the 2012 through 2015 seasons. Since 2016, the Minutemen have been an independent program.

