REPORT: Penn State's Andy Kotelnicki to interview for West Virginia job

Penn State offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki has widely been considered over the last few years as one of the brightest offensive minds in college football. After being a long-time assistant under Kansas head coach Lance Leipold, James Franklin and the Nittany Lions swooped in and hired Kotelnicki to lead the Penn State offense last season.

But could Kotelnicki's tenure in Happy Valley be short-lived? According to a report from West Virginia in Mike Asti, Kotelnicki is expected to interview for the West Virginia head coaching vacancy. The Mountaineers on Sunday fired head coach Neal Brown after a six-year tenure in Morgantown. Under Brown's direction, the Mountaineers were 37-35 including 25-28 in Big 12 play. The Mountaineers and Nittany Lions played each other in a home-and-home series in 2023 and 2024. The Nittany Lions defeated the Mountaineers in 2023 at Beaver Stadium 38-15 before picking up a 34-12 victory to open up this season. However, unlike in 2023, when the Mountaineers recovered to go 9-5, West Virginia struggled to gain traction in 2024 finishing the regular season with a 6-6 record.

Advertisement