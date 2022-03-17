REPORT: Penn State targeting Northern Illinois AD Sean Frazier

Per Brett McMurphy of Stadium, one early “prominent target” of the university is Northern Illinois athletic director Sean Frazier .

With Penn State athletic director Sandy Barbour set to retire this upcoming summer, Penn State is beginning its search for Barbour’s successor.

Frazier has been the athletic director at Northern Illinois since 2013 after being the deputy athletic director at Wisconsin from 2007-2013 under the legendary Barry Alvarez. He also spent time in his administrative career at Merrimack, Clarkson, Manhatanville, and Maine since 1996.

During his time at Northern Illinois, NIU athletics have seen both great success on the field and off the field including 10 conference championships. Last September, NIU and Frazier came to a contract extension that could keep the former Alabama football player with the university through 2026.

While the search for Penn State’s next athletic director is still in its infancy stages, Frazier’s emergence as a potential lead candidate should be noted and he’ll be a name to watch throughout the process.

Be sure to stick with Nittany Nation as we follow all the latest developments in Penn State’s search for their next athletic director.