Penn State's search for their next head men's basketball coach is over according to legendary basketball reporter Dick Weiss. According to Weiss, the Nittany Lions have come to an agreement with VCU head coach Mike Rhoades to lead the Nittany Lions' program.

It was previously reported by CBS's Jon Rothstein that the university offered Rhoades in excess of $3 million to be the Nittany Lions next head coach.

Rhoades was one of several candidates that Penn State showed interest in during the coaching search including now Texas head coach Rodney Terry and FAU head coach Dustin May.

A native of Mahanoy City, Pennsylvania. Rhoades comes to Happy Valley after six seasons in Richmond with the Rams. In his six seasons, he led the program to a 129-61 record including 72-32 in conference play and three NCAA Tournament appearances.

His salary is expected to be in excess of over three million, while his most recent salary with VCU is not public information, his most recent publically known salary was $1.7 million in 2021.

Prior to his time with VCU, Rhodes spent time with Randolph-Macon (Division III) from 1999 through 2009. He also coached at Rice from 2014 through 2016 before taking over at VCU in 2017. In between his time as the head coach at Randolph-Macon and at Rice, he was also the associate head coach at VCU under then-head coach Shaka Smart.

Prior to his coaching career, Rhoades was a graduate of Mahonoy Area and Lebanon Valley College, whom he led as a player to a Division III national championship in 1994.

This past season, Rhoades' VCU team went 27-8 during the regular season including 15-3 in A-10 conference play, leading the school to both a regular season and A-10 Tournament championship. The Rams were eliminated in the Round of 64 by Saint Mary's (CA) 63-51. Notably, Rams guard Ace Baldin, the A-10 player of the year, does have one season of eligibility left after averaging 12.7 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 5.8 assists this past season.